Access Utah

A conversation with author and reporter Ed Yong on Tuesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 27, 2024 at 10:40 AM MST

Our guest today is reporter and author Ed Yong. He won the Pulitzer Prize in explanatory journalism for his reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic. His books include An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us. His recent reporting explores ways to bridge the gap between people and wild animals, building the case that humanity has much to gain by treating animals with empathy and curiosity. Ed Yong will open this year’s Lecture Series, presented by the Natural History Museum of Utah. He’ll give a talk titled "The Amazing Nature of Animal Senses" on March 12th at 7:00 p.m. at the museum.
This interview, recorded last week, is unusual in that it’s a joint interview. The other two interviewers are Lara Jones with KRCL radio in Salt Lake City and Deseret News reporter Emma Pitts. In the second half of the program we hear a segment from the podcast Empty Clouds by Patrick McNamee King, titled "The Waking," about life, loss, and a love of poetry.

Access Utah Ed Yong Living with WildlifeBookspoetryCOVIDnatural history
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
