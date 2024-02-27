A conversation with author and reporter Ed Yong on Tuesday's Access Utah

Our guest today is reporter and author Ed Yong. He won the Pulitzer Prize in explanatory journalism for his reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic. His books include An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us. His recent reporting explores ways to bridge the gap between people and wild animals, building the case that humanity has much to gain by treating animals with empathy and curiosity. Ed Yong will open this year’s Lecture Series, presented by the Natural History Museum of Utah. He’ll give a talk titled "The Amazing Nature of Animal Senses" on March 12th at 7:00 p.m. at the museum.

This interview, recorded last week, is unusual in that it’s a joint interview. The other two interviewers are Lara Jones with KRCL radio in Salt Lake City and Deseret News reporter Emma Pitts. In the second half of the program we hear a segment from the podcast Empty Clouds by Patrick McNamee King, titled "The Waking," about life, loss, and a love of poetry.