Access Utah

A converstation with Artist Jann Haworth on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 29, 2024 at 10:30 AM MST
The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art at Utah State University will host a talk with renowned artist Jann Haworth on March 1. The event, “A Conversation with Jann Haworth,” will explore Haworth’s work as a Pop artist, her pioneering experiments in soft sculpture, and her experiences navigating the art world. The talk is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Eccles Business Building Room 215 on USU’s Logan campus. Free to all, this artist talk will highlight the contributions of women artists that are frequently overlooked in art museums.
Jann Haworth was a major figure in UK Pop art and co-designed the cover for the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Her work Biscuit is currently on display in The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art’s new exhibition, “Women’s Work: New Additions to the NEHMA Collection,” which showcases creations by female artists that have recently entered NEHMA's collection.
Wikipedia says that "Jann Haworth is an American artist and sculptor. She was raised in Hollywood. She learned to sew at an early age from her mother, Miriam Haworth, a distinguished ceramist, print-maker and painter, and it is this skill, together with her inside experience of film-making, that gives her work its unique character."
Jann Haworth will join us for the hour today, along with NEHMA curator Danielle Stewart.

