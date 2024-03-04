Rural Utah voting and elections with T.J. Ellerbeck on Monday's Access Utah

Our guest today is T.J. Ellerbeck, executive director of the Rural Utah Project, which works in voter registration and mobilization in rural areas among other initiatives. They tracked more than 10 pieces of legislation during the just-completed session of the Utah Legislature that they called “anti-democracy” bills. Ellerbeck said these bills would put "major limits on the way Utahns can vote, when Utahns can vote and which Utahns can vote." We’ll talk about voting and elections, technology, and other issues affecting rural Utah.

T.J. Ellerbeck mentions https://www.letutahvote.org in our conversation. We also mentioned https://www.pledgetocaucus.org

