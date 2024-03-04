© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Rural Utah voting and elections with T.J. Ellerbeck on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 4, 2024 at 11:21 AM MST
Hannah is 95, and lives in TeecNosPos, AZ. She has voted in every single election her family can remember.
Christine Howard
/
ruralutahproject.org
Hannah is 95, and lives in TeecNosPos, AZ. She has voted in every single election her family can remember.

Our guest today is T.J. Ellerbeck, executive director of the Rural Utah Project, which works in voter registration and mobilization in rural areas among other initiatives. They tracked more than 10 pieces of legislation during the just-completed session of the Utah Legislature that they called “anti-democracy” bills. Ellerbeck said these bills would put "major limits on the way Utahns can vote, when Utahns can vote and which Utahns can vote." We’ll talk about voting and elections, technology, and other issues affecting rural Utah.

T.J. Ellerbeck mentions https://www.letutahvote.org in our conversation. We also mentioned https://www.pledgetocaucus.org

Access Utah UPR2024 Legislative SessionVoting RightsVoting DistrictsRural IssuesRemote VotingT.J. Ellerbeck
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
