Discussing the mysterious life of cougars on Thursday's Access Utah

In her recent story on UPR, reporter Colleen Meidt says “Mountain lions are considered the apex predator of the Mountain West. They used to be present across the entire continent but were heavily hunted within the last 200 years. Not as common, these animals are still around Utah, and sightings are on the rise.” She spoke with several experts to uncover the mysterious and misunderstood lives of these animals. Today we’ll continue the conversation with Kristin Engebretsen, who recently received her PhD from the Ecology Center and Quinney College of Natural Resources at USU; and Darren DeBloois, Game Mammals Coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

