'Returning Rapids Project' with Mike DeHoff on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 1, 2024 at 11:41 AM MDT
Mike DeHoff, Principal investigator from the RRP pointing to the returned Gypsum Rapid and the Dominy Formation which makes up the river bank along the Colorado River in Glen Canyon.
glencanyon.org
Mike DeHoff, Principal investigator from the RRP pointing to the returned Gypsum Rapid and the Dominy Formation which makes up the river bank along the Colorado River in Glen Canyon.

The receding waters of Lake Powell have returned some of the dam-inundated areas of the Colorado River Basin to a more natural state, while imperiling others. The Returning Rapids Project is a team of river rafters turned citizen scientists, who are documenting this rapidly changing environment. Mike DeHoff and Meg Flynn from the Returning Rapids Project will headline an free event on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Canyon Community Center in Springdale titled How the Colorado River is Righting Itself. The event is hosted byZion Canyon Mesa and Conserve Southwest Utah. Mike DeHoff joins us for the hour today.

