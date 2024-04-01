'Returning Rapids Project' with Mike DeHoff on Monday's Access Utah

The receding waters of Lake Powell have returned some of the dam-inundated areas of the Colorado River Basin to a more natural state, while imperiling others. The Returning Rapids Project is a team of river rafters turned citizen scientists, who are documenting this rapidly changing environment. Mike DeHoff and Meg Flynn from the Returning Rapids Project will headline an free event on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Canyon Community Center in Springdale titled How the Colorado River is Righting Itself. The event is hosted byZion Canyon Mesa and Conserve Southwest Utah. Mike DeHoff joins us for the hour today.

