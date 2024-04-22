© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Earth Day 2024 on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 22, 2024 at 12:22 PM MDT
Pixabay

Every year for Earth Day, we check in with writer and photographer Stephen Trimble, author of “Bargaining for Eden: The Fight for the Last Open Spaces in America,” and many other books.

We’ve focused on Bears Ears, the Great Salt Lake, the transition to younger leaders in environmental justice, the 30x30 land preservation proposal, and many other topics. In this election year we’re going to try to clearly lay out plans for the environment under a reelected Biden administration and under a second Trump administration. Stephen Trimble will join us along with Scott Waldman, White House Reporter for Poltico’s E&E News; Jerry Otero, Legislative and Policy Director, Grand Canyon Trust; and Luis Miranda, Acting Chapter Director with the Sierra Club.

Tags
Earth Day climate solutions Presidential Election Joe Biden Donald Trump Stephen Trimble
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
