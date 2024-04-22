Earth Day 2024 on Monday's Access Utah

Every year for Earth Day, we check in with writer and photographer Stephen Trimble, author of “Bargaining for Eden: The Fight for the Last Open Spaces in America,” and many other books.

We’ve focused on Bears Ears, the Great Salt Lake, the transition to younger leaders in environmental justice, the 30x30 land preservation proposal, and many other topics. In this election year we’re going to try to clearly lay out plans for the environment under a reelected Biden administration and under a second Trump administration. Stephen Trimble will join us along with Scott Waldman, White House Reporter for Poltico’s E&E News; Jerry Otero, Legislative and Policy Director, Grand Canyon Trust; and Luis Miranda, Acting Chapter Director with the Sierra Club.