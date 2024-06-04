© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Utah News
Access Utah

'The Other Side of Nothing': A novel of love and motherhood on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 4, 2024 at 11:01 AM MDT

The day after her eighteenth birthday, Julia Reeves checks herself into a psychiatric facility, longing to find a way out of the grief and guilt that have engulfed her since her father’s untimely death. What she finds is fellow suicide attempt survivor Sam Lorenzo, a brilliant twenty-three-year-old photographer. Sam brings beauty and light back into Julia’s life, so when he asks her to escape with him on a cross-country odyssey, she agrees. Before Julia can process what she’s done, the two young lovers are on the run.

Anastasia Zadeik is a writer, editor, and storyteller. After graduating summa cum laude from Smith College with a degree in psychology, she had an international career in neuropsychological research while raising her children. She now serves as Director of Communications for the San Diego Writers Festival, as a mentor for the literary nonprofit So Say We All, and as a board member for the International Memoir Writers Association.

Access Utah Anastasia Zadeik
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
