Access Utah

The history of climate denial and its consequences on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 13, 2024 at 10:42 AM MDT
The cover of David Lipsky's book "The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial" is blue and features blue feathers along one side, with little white dots that evoke snow all over the cover.

Climate change has become an unavoidable fact and an ongoing catastrophe. The science was clear decades ago. How did so many Americans come to doubt evidence so widely accepted and compelling?

In "The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial," now in paperback, David Lipsky explores how “anti-science” became popular in American life. He outlines the history of climate denial and its consequences.

David Lipsky is the New York Times bestselling author of the memoir "Although Of Course You End Up Becoming Yourself: A Road Trip with David Foster Wallace," on which the award-winning film "The End of the Tour" was based. In the film, Lipsky is played by actor Jesse Eisenberg. Lipsky is also the author of the NYT bestseller, "Absolutely American: Four Years at West Point."

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
