The history of climate denial and its consequences on Access Utah

Climate change has become an unavoidable fact and an ongoing catastrophe. The science was clear decades ago. How did so many Americans come to doubt evidence so widely accepted and compelling?

In "The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial," now in paperback, David Lipsky explores how “anti-science” became popular in American life. He outlines the history of climate denial and its consequences.

David Lipsky is the New York Times bestselling author of the memoir "Although Of Course You End Up Becoming Yourself: A Road Trip with David Foster Wallace," on which the award-winning film "The End of the Tour" was based. In the film, Lipsky is played by actor Jesse Eisenberg. Lipsky is also the author of the NYT bestseller, "Absolutely American: Four Years at West Point."

