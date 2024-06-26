The future of the Colorado River on Access Utah
Alex Hager has recently reported stories with the following headlines:
- The future of the Colorado River won’t be decided soon.
- ‘If you are not at the table, you are on the menu:’ Tribes submit ideas to manage the Colorado River.
- A rare dose of hope as a new study says the future may be wetter.
- Does Arizona have enough water? Phoenix-area cities are spending big to make sure it does.
- Using less of the Colorado River takes a willing farmer and $45 million in federal funds.
- And a pioneering study tells us how snow disappears into thin air.
Alex Hager spent two years at Aspen Public Radio, mainly reporting on the resort economy, the environment and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, he covered the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery for KDLG in Dillingham, Alaska. Alex has a journalism degree from Elon University, where he spent four years working for the student newspaper and TV station. While at Elon, he also worked as a sports correspondent for the Burlington Times-News, covering ACC football and basketball as well as Carolina Panthers NFL football. When he’s not in the office, Alex enjoys hiking, practicing Spanish, playing basketball, and reading poetry. He was born and raised in Connecticut.