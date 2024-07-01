© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

The promising comeback of condors with Marlowe Starling on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 22, 2024 at 12:35 PM MDT
A condor flies in a blue sky. It has a broad wingspan, and its wings are tagged with the number 42.
Patrick Hendry
/
Unsplash

This episode first aired July 2024.

Marlowe Starling writes, “Once on the brink of extinction, the bald, feathered symbol of the West is making a promising comeback. If only we can get the lead out.”

Starling joined us to talk about her recent article in Deseret Magazine titled "Consider the Condor." We also talked about her other recent articles titled: "Inside Florida’s Ban on Lab-Grown Meat," "How Do Cats Land on Their Feet?" and "Do Animals Really Have Instincts?"

Marlowe Starling is a freelance journalist based in Brooklyn and Miami who writes about climate, conservation, and culture. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Sierra Magazine, Deseret Magazine, Mongabay, The Marjorie, and more. She has a master's in science journalism from New York University.

Tags
Access Utah Deseret NewsWildlife ConservationMarlowe Starling California condorsWildlifeUPR
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content