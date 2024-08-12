Building peace in our neighborhoods, our nation, and our world on Access Utah

Today we begin a periodic series on peacebuilding. In the midst of a contentious presidential election year, many of us are really feeling the need for increased peace in the world, the nation, our neighborhoods, families and in our hearts. And this is to say nothing of the wars and conflicts raging now in the world.

We spoke with Patrick Mason and David Pulsipher, authors of Proclaim Peace: The Restoration’s Answer to an Age of Conflict.

Patrick Q. Mason is the Leonard J. Arrington Chair of Mormon History and Culture and an associate professor of religious studies and history at Utah State University. He is on the faculty advisory board of the Heravi Peace Institute at Utah State University.

J. David Pulsipher is a professor of history at Brigham Young University–Idaho, where he teaches courses on citizenship, civil discourse, peace-building, and nonviolence.

