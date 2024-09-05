Changing the way we see Native America with Matika Wilbur on Access Utah

This episode first aired in February 2018.

In 2012, photographer Matika Wilbur sold everything in her Seattle apartment and created Project 562, which reflects her commitment to visit, engage with and photograph all 562 plus Native American sovereign territories in the United States. With this project she has traveled hundreds of thousands of miles, many in her RV (which she has nicknamed the “Big Girl”) but also by horseback through the Grand Canyon, by train, plane, and boat and on foot across all 50 states.

Wilbur says that with Project 562 she is seeking to "overcome historical inaccuracies, stereotypical representations and silenced Native American voices in massive-media." She says her work aims to humanize the otherwise “vanishing race,” and to share stories that Native Americans would like told.

A sampling of Wilbur's photographs (more can be found at www.project562.com):

