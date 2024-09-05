© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Changing the way we see Native America with Matika Wilbur on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 5, 2024 at 10:05 AM MDT
A headshot of Matika Wilbur holding a camera.


This episode first aired in February 2018.

In 2012, photographer Matika Wilbur sold everything in her Seattle apartment and created Project 562, which reflects her commitment to visit, engage with and photograph all 562 plus Native American sovereign territories in the United States. With this project she has traveled hundreds of thousands of miles, many in her RV (which she has nicknamed the “Big Girl”) but also by horseback through the Grand Canyon, by train, plane, and boat and on foot across all 50 states.

Wilbur says that with Project 562 she is seeking to "overcome historical inaccuracies, stereotypical representations and silenced Native American voices in massive-media." She says her work aims to humanize the otherwise “vanishing race,” and to share stories that Native Americans would like told.

A sampling of Wilbur's photographs (more can be found at www.project562.com):

Credit Matika Wilbur/Project 562

Credit Matika Wilbur/Project 562
Credit Matika Wilbur/Project 562
Credit Matika Wilbur/Project 562

 

Native America
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
