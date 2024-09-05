© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

The legacy of 'Peanuts' on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 5, 2024 at 10:23 AM MDT
The cover of "The Peanuts Papers: Writers and Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life" features Snoopy.
Amazon

This episode first aired in January 2020.

Over the span of 50 years, Charles M. Schulz created a comic strip that is one of the indisputable glories of American popular culture—hilarious, poignant, inimitable. Some 25 years after the last strip appeared, the characters Schulz brought to life in "Peanuts" continue to resonate with millions of fans, their four-panel adventures and television escapades offering lessons about happiness, friendship, disappointment, childhood, and life itself. 

In "The Peanuts Papers," 33 writers and artists, including Ira Glass and Ann Patchett, reflect on the deeper truths of Schulz’s deceptively simple comic, its impact on their lives and art and on the broader culture. 

We're revisiting our conversation with the editor Andrew Blauner.

Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksPeanutsArt
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
