The legacy of 'Peanuts' on Access Utah

This episode first aired in January 2020.

Over the span of 50 years, Charles M. Schulz created a comic strip that is one of the indisputable glories of American popular culture—hilarious, poignant, inimitable. Some 25 years after the last strip appeared, the characters Schulz brought to life in "Peanuts" continue to resonate with millions of fans, their four-panel adventures and television escapades offering lessons about happiness, friendship, disappointment, childhood, and life itself.

In "The Peanuts Papers," 33 writers and artists, including Ira Glass and Ann Patchett, reflect on the deeper truths of Schulz’s deceptively simple comic, its impact on their lives and art and on the broader culture.

We're revisiting our conversation with the editor Andrew Blauner.