'Water Bodies' with Laura Paskus on Monday's Access Utah

Today we’ll talk with Laura Paskus , editor of the new book Water Bodies: Love Letters to the Most Abundant Substance on Earth.

The human experience has always been shaped by water, by its absence and its abundance. Now, as the climate crisis worsens, dry riverbeds and record floods remind us that water was never merely a resource to be managed or a commodity to be sold. It wields the power to reshape continents and capture our imaginations—a force as beguiling as it is seductive. In Water Bodies, some of the West’s most thoughtful writers remind us why stories about water stretch back as far as we can remember and that where we find water, we find ourselves.

Laura Paskus is a longtime reporter based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is a senior producer for NMPBS, where she hosts and produces the television show “Our Land: New Mexico’s Environmental Past, Present, and Future.” Her 2020 book, At the Precipice: New Mexico’s Changing Climate won the New Mexico-Arizona Book Award for Nature/Environment.