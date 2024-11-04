© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Election Day may be over, but the results are still coming in. Find NPR and UPR coverage here.
Programs
Access Utah

The latest 'Longmire' books with author Craig Johnson on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 4, 2024 at 1:49 PM MST
The cover of "Tooth and Claw: A Longmire Story" features an illustration of a polar bear with its jaws wide like it's about to bite something.
Penguin Random House

Today we talked with Wyoming-based writer Craig Johnson, the New York Times bestselling author of the Walt Longmire mystery novels, which are the basis for "Longmire," the Netflix series.

His latest novel in the "Longmire" series, the 20th, is "First Frost." It’s the summer of 1964, and recent college graduates Walt Longmire and Henry Standing Bear read the writing on the wall and enlist to serve in the Vietnam War. As they catch a few final waves in California before reporting for duty, a sudden storm assaults the shores and capsizes a nearby cargo boat. Walt and Henry jump to action, but it’s soon revealed by the police who greet them ashore that the sunken boat carried valuable contraband from underground sources.

"Tooth and Claw," a novella, will be released on Nov. 19.

Craig Johnson is the recipient of the Western Writers of America Spur Award for fiction, the Mountains and Plains Booksellers Award for fiction, the Nouvel Observateur Prix du Roman Noir, and the Prix SNCF du Polar. His novella "Spirit of Steamboat" was the first One Book Wyoming selection. He lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population 26.

Tags
Access Utah Craig JohnsonBooks on Access Utahhistorical fictionMystery UPR
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content