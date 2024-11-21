World Philosophy Day on Access Utah

In honor of World Philosophy Day, Utah State University philosophy professors are inviting you to "Ask Us Anything!"

The event is at the Logan Library today at 5:00 p.m. The panel will consist of USU professors Charlie Huenemann, Harrison Kleiner, Rachel Robison-Greene, Brittany Gentry, Michael Otteson, and Alex Barrientos. After a short introduction, questions will be taken from the audience, and the event will be moderated by Professor Mike Ashfield. Free coffee and refreshments will be provided.

Today we talked with USU philosophy faculty members Mike Ashfield, Rachel Robison-Greene and Michael Ottesen.