We are experiencing interruptions on 97.3 in Cedar City due to power outages. Listen here or on the UPR app anytime, anywhere.
Access Utah

World Philosophy Day on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 21, 2024 at 11:39 AM MST
A statue of a man wearing a robe over one shoulder and holding a scroll. He has a beard and is leaning his head on one hand like he's thinking.
morhamedufmg
/
Pixabay

In honor of World Philosophy Day, Utah State University philosophy professors are inviting you to "Ask Us Anything!"

The event is at the Logan Library today at 5:00 p.m. The panel will consist of USU professors Charlie Huenemann, Harrison Kleiner, Rachel Robison-Greene, Brittany Gentry, Michael Otteson, and Alex Barrientos. After a short introduction, questions will be taken from the audience, and the event will be moderated by Professor Mike Ashfield. Free coffee and refreshments will be provided.

Today we talked with USU philosophy faculty members Mike Ashfield, Rachel Robison-Greene and Michael Ottesen.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
