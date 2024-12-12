Writing delight through joy and sorrow on Access Utah

USU English Professor Jennifer Sinor teaches a graduate-level creative nonfiction workshop. She says that “this past semester we spent our time thinking about how to write about joy and sorrow. … In many ways, we explored how joy and sorrow are contingent upon one another — that it is difficult to write about joy without naming sorrow and that explorations of sorrow often seek moments of joy. … One of the main texts that accompanied us this semester is the poet Ross Gay’s Book of Delights. Gay takes it upon himself to write what he calls a ‘delight’ every day. He does this — importantly — not to decrease the amount of pain or sadness in his life but to increase the joy. Writing every day allows him to strengthen ‘the development of the delight muscle.’”

Jennifer Sinor and her students join us today to share their “delights.”