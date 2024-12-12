© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Writing delight through joy and sorrow on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published December 12, 2024 at 12:07 PM MST
The cover of "The Book of Delights" by Ross Gay features illustrated leaves in pink, green, and orange.
rossgay.net

USU English Professor Jennifer Sinor teaches a graduate-level creative nonfiction workshop. She says that “this past semester we spent our time thinking about how to write about joy and sorrow. … In many ways, we explored how joy and sorrow are contingent upon one another — that it is difficult to write about joy without naming sorrow and that explorations of sorrow often seek moments of joy. … One of the main texts that accompanied us this semester is the poet Ross Gay’s Book of Delights. Gay takes it upon himself to write what he calls a ‘delight’ every day. He does this — importantly — not to decrease the amount of pain or sadness in his life but to increase the joy. Writing every day allows him to strengthen ‘the development of the delight muscle.’”

Jennifer Sinor and her students join us today to share their “delights.”

Tags
Access Utah creative writingcreative non-fiction Jennifer SinorRoss Gay USU StudentsUPR
