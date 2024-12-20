© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

US Magnesium and the Great Salt Lake on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published December 20, 2024 at 11:32 AM MST
An aerial view of US Magnesium, which has ceased operations at the magnesium plant on the western edge of the Great Salt Lake, pictured on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
US Magnesium, which has ceased operations at the magnesium plant on the western edge of the Great Salt Lake, is pictured on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. On Friday, a Utah judge appointed a receiver to take over the company, after state officials argued it was failing to do work required under a 2021 settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Tribune reporters Megan Banta, Tony Semerad, and Mark Eddington join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including Utah arguing that US Magnesium is ‘unable or unwilling’ to protect the Great Salt Lake as a judge appoints an outsider to run the company, a new road to bring a new era to a Utah City, and a themed remote Utah resort.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
