US Magnesium and the Great Salt Lake on Behind the Headlines

Tribune reporters Megan Banta, Tony Semerad, and Mark Eddington join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including Utah arguing that US Magnesium is ‘unable or unwilling’ to protect the Great Salt Lake as a judge appoints an outsider to run the company, a new road to bring a new era to a Utah City, and a themed remote Utah resort.

