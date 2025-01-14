A tragic story of secrecy and sexual abuse in northern Utah on Access Utah
In October, we were joined by Emily Benedek, author of "Hometown Betrayal," about the story of Valarie Clark Miller.
On this episode, Valarie’s husband John Miller joins us to talk about her life and the Miller family’s fight to hold accountable the men — including the local cop — who abused Valarie and controlled the systems designed to look the other way.
Valarie Clark Miller seemed to have it all. Smart and beautiful with a wealthy, successful husband and growing family, Valarie appeared to be the picture-perfect Mormon wife. But it was all a façade. Inside, she was crumbling from the pressures of long-repressed memories of a childhood filled with sexual and physical abuse. Her story is told in the book "Hometown Betrayal."