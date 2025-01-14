© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

A tragic story of secrecy and sexual abuse in northern Utah on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 14, 2025 at 4:22 PM MST
Book cover for 'Hometown Betrayal' which shows Valarie Clark Miller standing next to an orange car and smiling.
Greenleaf Book Group

In October, we were joined by Emily Benedek, author of "Hometown Betrayal," about the story of Valarie Clark Miller.

On this episode, Valarie’s husband John Miller joins us to talk about her life and the Miller family’s fight to hold accountable the men — including the local cop — who abused Valarie and controlled the systems designed to look the other way.

Valarie Clark Miller seemed to have it all. Smart and beautiful with a wealthy, successful husband and growing family, Valarie appeared to be the picture-perfect Mormon wife. But it was all a façade. Inside, she was crumbling from the pressures of long-repressed memories of a childhood filled with sexual and physical abuse. Her story is told in the book "Hometown Betrayal."

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksEmily BenedekJohn Miller
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content