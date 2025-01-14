Learning from silence with Pico Iyer on Access Utah

Pico Iyer has made more than 100 retreats over the past three decades to a small Benedictine hermitage high above the sea in Big Sur, California. He’s not a Christian — or a member of any religious group — but his life has been transformed by these periods of time spent in silence.

In his new book " Aflame ," he meditates about the power of silence and what it can teach us about how to live, how to love, and, ultimately, how to die.