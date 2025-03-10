© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'America, Let Me In: A Choose Your Immigration Story' on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 10, 2025 at 11:58 AM MDT
The cover of "America, Let Me In: A Choose Your Immigration Story" by Felipe Torrest Medina features an illustration of a person with a backpack carrying a huge stack of papers that are being carried away by gusts of wind.

Today we talk with Felipe Torres Medina, a comedian and writer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. His new book is "America, Let Me In: A Choose Your Immigration Story."

Born in Colombia, Felipe Torres Medina moved to the US at the age of 21 and has spent more than 10 years of his life both navigating the chaos and confusion of the immigration system and explaining that craziness to clueless Americans around him. There are few subjects that Americans have stronger opinions on. And there are few subjects that they know less about.

Felipe Torres Medina is a Peabody and Writers Guild of America Award–winning writer from Bogotá, Colombia. His writing for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" has earned him five Emmy nominations. His humor has appeared in The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, and others. He lives in New York City with his wife and is totally chill when you misspell his birth country’s name. (He is not.)

Tom Williams
