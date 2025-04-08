© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

'The Mountain: Journeys in High Places' on Wednesday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 8, 2025 at 12:48 PM MDT
The cover of "The Mountain: Journeys in High Places" features a rocky, mountainous landscape with stormclouds.

This episode first aired in March.

Since antiquity, mountains have captured the human imagination. "The Mountain" takes readers into higher realms, exploring the complex kinship between mountains and human thought, traditions, and ways of being. Told through the author’s own journeys, the narrative ranges across cultures and iconic naturalists to consider how varied ideas and experiences related to mountains — from sacred to scientific, romantic to retreat, to simply home — are all facets of the same intricate topography.

A freelance writer, naturalist, and teacher, Robin Patten has spent years exploring and writing about some of the world’s great mountains. She received the John Burroughs Nature Essay Award for “The Carcass Chronicle.” Her writing has appeared in The Guardian and The Georgia Review, among others.

Tags
Access Utah Books on Access Utahcreative non-fiction EcologyWomen in Science
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content