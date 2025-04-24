Our spring 2025 community booklist on Access Utah

It’s time again for us to compile another UPR community booklist. So we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now? Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about fiction, nonfiction, young adult & children’s books, anything you’re reading. One suggestion or many are welcome.

You can email your list to us right now to upraccess@gmail.com. We've compiled suggestions from booksellers and UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher.

Elaine Thatcher

The Spaces Between the Threads: A Leah Contarini Mystery, by Libi Siporin (Logan’ own Ona Siporin)

(previous titles in the series: Bitter Maremma, and If Two of Them Are Dead)

David Copperfield, by Charles Dickens (to be followed by Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver)

Die With Zero: Getting All You Can from Your Money and Your Life, by Bill Perkins

Abundance, by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson

Maughn Gregory

Fiction:

Joseph Hansen's 12 David Brandstetter mystery series -- one of the first featuring an openly gay detective, beginning with Fadeout, published in 1970.

Poetry:

Danez Smith's (2024) Bluff, explores a poet's responsibility in times of racist violence.

YA:

Kengo Kurimoto's (2024) Wildful (gorgeous artwork telling the story of a troubled teen discovering the healing power of nature)

Picturebook:

Sara Lundberg's (2024) The Cat Way (a person lets their cat lead the way on a walk that becomes an adventure)

Teachers and parents looking for thought-provoking children's books good for opening conversations about big ideas might Google "Thinking in Stories" — a weblog by the Institute for the Advancement of Philosophy for Children.

