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Folklore with Katherine Borland on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 20, 2026 at 11:29 AM MDT
A poster for "Beyond the Monologue" with Katherine Borland.
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The 2026 Fife Honor Lecture at Utah State University titled "Beyond the Monologue: Storytelling as Collaborative Worldmaking," by professor Katherine Borland of Ohio State University’s Center for Folklore Studies, focused on miracle narratives. She says that the miracle and its corollary, the curse, conjure alternative worlds embedded in the everyday.

Borland studies and teaches about the artfulness of ordinary life and her areas of expertise include feminist oral narrative, festival and dance, and environmental humanities.

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Access Utah UPRFolklorestorytelling
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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