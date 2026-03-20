Folklore with Katherine Borland on Access Utah

The 2026 Fife Honor Lecture at Utah State University titled "Beyond the Monologue: Storytelling as Collaborative Worldmaking," by professor Katherine Borland of Ohio State University’s Center for Folklore Studies, focused on miracle narratives. She says that the miracle and its corollary, the curse, conjure alternative worlds embedded in the everyday.

Borland studies and teaches about the artfulness of ordinary life and her areas of expertise include feminist oral narrative, festival and dance, and environmental humanities.