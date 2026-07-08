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Reforming Utah’s criminal debt collection system on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 8, 2026 at 4:03 PM MDT
A woman with long blonde hair and blue eyes wears a white shirt and smiles in front of an off-white background.
Utah State Today

We talk with Melaine Webster, a Master of Social Work student in the Department of Social Work at Utah State University.

She was named winner of the Policy Pitch Competition, a statewide contest hosted by The Policy Project. Last month Webster presented her proposal to reform Utah’s criminal debt collection system before a live audience and a bipartisan panel of legislators, policy experts, and practitioners at The Policy Pitch Summit.

Chosen from 115 submissions, Webster’s pitch addressed a challenge she has seen firsthand in her work as a Community Justice Advocate: Utahns trying to rebuild their lives after court involvement often face a debt collection system in which fines, fees, and penalties grow faster than they can realistically pay.

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Access Utah UPRSocial Workcriminal justiceUtah Crime and CourtsDebt
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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