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The state of Utah women in 2026 on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 17, 2026 at 4:28 PM MDT
Susan Madsen speaking at a podium in front of a crowd.
UTWomen.org

We check in with Susan Madsen, director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project. This conversation comes after the Utah Legislature eliminated the bulk of the project’s ongoing funding on the last night of the recent session.

We talk about the future of the project and some recent research, including "Utah Women and Skilled Trades," "Are Utah Workplaces Improving for Women," and "What Utahns Really Think About Childcare," as well as Susan Madsen’s recent op-ed in the Deseret News titled "Beyond Politics: The Real Meaning of Advocacy."

Susan Madsen is the Extension professor of leadership at Utah State University.

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Access Utah UPRUtah Women & Leadership Project2026 Legislative SessionGender
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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