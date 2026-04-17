The state of Utah women in 2026 on Access Utah

We check in with Susan Madsen, director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project. This conversation comes after the Utah Legislature eliminated the bulk of the project’s ongoing funding on the last night of the recent session.

We talk about the future of the project and some recent research, including "Utah Women and Skilled Trades," "Are Utah Workplaces Improving for Women," and "What Utahns Really Think About Childcare," as well as Susan Madsen’s recent op-ed in the Deseret News titled "Beyond Politics: The Real Meaning of Advocacy."

Susan Madsen is the Extension professor of leadership at Utah State University.