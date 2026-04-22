The dismantling of government science on Access Utah

Every year on or near Earth Day, we check in with writer and photographer Stephen Trimble , author of “Bargaining for Eden: The Fight for the Last Open Spaces in America,” and many other books. Today we talk with Trimble and three scientists. Our topic: the dismantling of government science.

Americans lost a generation of federal scientists, public land managers, and park rangers when the Trump administration fired thousands of government employees in 2025. Along with Trimble, we talk with Paul Hessburg, affiliate professor at the University of Washington; Jackie Grant, executive director of Grand Staircase Escalante Partners; and Anna Knight, an ecologist focused on landscape-scale vegetation dynamics.