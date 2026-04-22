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The dismantling of government science on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 22, 2026 at 2:53 PM MDT
Desiccated, cracked earth surrounding the Great Salt Lake. There are mountains in the distance and white clouds on a blue sky.
Emily Calhoun
Desiccated, cracked earth surrounding the Great Salt Lake.

Every year on or near Earth Day, we check in with writer and photographer Stephen Trimble, author of “Bargaining for Eden: The Fight for the Last Open Spaces in America,” and many other books. Today we talk with Trimble and three scientists. Our topic: the dismantling of government science.

Americans lost a generation of federal scientists, public land managers, and park rangers when the Trump administration fired thousands of government employees in 2025. Along with Trimble, we talk with Paul Hessburg, affiliate professor at the University of Washington; Jackie Grant, executive director of Grand Staircase Escalante Partners; and Anna Knight, an ecologist focused on landscape-scale vegetation dynamics.

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Access Utah UPREarth DayEnviromentPublic Lands
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams