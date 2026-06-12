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Behind the Headlines

The Pentagon reclassifies religions and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published June 12, 2026 at 2:15 PM MDT
A statue of Jesus Christ in a room with windows, allowing you to see the Salt Lake Temple in the background.
Chris Samuels
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
A Christus statue is on display at the new Temple Square Visitors' Center in Salt Lake City. Latter-day Saints certainly themselves as Christians, even though other believers may not.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Tribune reporters Tamarra Kemsley, Brooke Larsen, and Courtney Tanner join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

That includes the Pentagon revising its list of religions after pushback from Latter-day Saint lawmakers, Sen. Mike Lee's controversy after adding a repeal of the Roadless Rule to a wildfire bill, and the University of Utah's plans to build a major new health campus at The Point in Draper.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.


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Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsReligionMike LeeLand ConservationWildfiresHealthUniversity of Utah
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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