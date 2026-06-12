The Pentagon reclassifies religions and more on Behind the Headlines

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Tribune reporters Tamarra Kemsley, Brooke Larsen, and Courtney Tanner join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

That includes the Pentagon revising its list of religions after pushback from Latter-day Saint lawmakers, Sen. Mike Lee's controversy after adding a repeal of the Roadless Rule to a wildfire bill, and the University of Utah's plans to build a major new health campus at The Point in Draper.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.





