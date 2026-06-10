© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

'Water in the Desert: A Pilgrimage' with Gary Paul Nabhan on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:54 PM MDT
The cover of "Water in the Desert" shows Gary Paul Nabhan peeking through two large cactus leaves.
Milkweed Editions

“I went looking for water in the desert and found that the world was teaching me how to listen.” That’s Gary Paul Nabhan, celebrated ethnobotanist and biocultural conservationist. His work has advanced ecological restoration, pollinator recovery, and Indigenous food revitalization. He has authored dozens of books and been awarded a MacArthur "Genius Grant." Now, in his book "Water in the Desert," he traces the fascinating story of his life.

Gary Paul Nabhan is a John Burroughs Medal recipient and James Beard Award winner. He has been recognized nationally for his contributions to both conservation and food culture. He lives in Patagonia, Arizona, where he continues to work at the intersection of ecology and community.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksConservationWildlife
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams