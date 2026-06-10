'Water in the Desert: A Pilgrimage' with Gary Paul Nabhan on Access Utah

“I went looking for water in the desert and found that the world was teaching me how to listen.” That’s Gary Paul Nabhan, celebrated ethnobotanist and biocultural conservationist. His work has advanced ecological restoration, pollinator recovery, and Indigenous food revitalization. He has authored dozens of books and been awarded a MacArthur "Genius Grant." Now, in his book "Water in the Desert," he traces the fascinating story of his life.

Gary Paul Nabhan is a John Burroughs Medal recipient and James Beard Award winner. He has been recognized nationally for his contributions to both conservation and food culture. He lives in Patagonia, Arizona, where he continues to work at the intersection of ecology and community.

