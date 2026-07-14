Utah's oldest outdoor activity club on Access Utah

We talk with Salt Lake City author Debra Frank about her new book, "Faint Heart Never Climbed a Mountain: A Century of Adventure, History, and Exploration from the Wasatch Mountain Club." As the Wasatch Mountain Club's historian, Debra Frank has compiled more than sixty true stories from the club's 100-plus-year history, featuring true stories of hiking, climbing, skiing, bicycling, kayaking, canyoneering, and snowshoeing throughout the American West.

Readers will encounter avalanches, lightning strikes, wildlife encounters, close calls, and unforgettable wilderness experiences, along with stories that inspire exploration and a deeper appreciation for the outdoors.

Debra Wilson Frank is an essayist and memoirist. Always a bookworm, she spent a decade with Borders Books & Music, serving as their first vice president of store operations.

When life took her to Utah, she re-ignited two of her childhood passions: writing and hiking. This book is the culmination of both.

Debra holds an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts and has published widely, including essays in the Rumpus, Brevity’s Blog, and the anthology "Being Home," edited by Sam Pickering and Bob Kunzinger.