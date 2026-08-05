Our summer 2026 community book list on Access Utah
The Atlantic, in a recent article headlined The End of Reading, reported that “Americans, once members of a proudly literate society, read much less than they used to.” But I’m guessing that’s not you.
We're celebrating celebrate reading by compiling a UPR Community Booklist. You can help by letting us know what books you recommend. We're joined by avid reader and UPR friend Elaine Thatcher and we hear from booksellers about the latest books being published. You can email us your book list right now to upraccess@gmail.com.
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Dee Thimmes:
- "Constellations" by Nick Payne
Spencer Wilkinson:
My favorites:
- "East of Eden" by John Steinbeck
- "Parable of the Sower" by Octavia Butler
- "Frankenstein" by Mary Shelley
Currently reading:
- The "Twilight" series by Stephenie Meyer
Recommended to me
- "The Unselected Journals" of Emma M Lion by Beth Brewer
- "The Correspondent" by Virginia Evans
Anne Holman from The King’s English Bookshop:
- "Whistler" by Anne Patchett
- "Man Overboard" by Kathleen Rooney
- "Miss Wolcott’s Ghost" by Louise Penny
- "The Brothers McKay" by Craig Johnson
- "The Girls Trip" by Ally Condie
- "250 Great American Things" edited by County Highway
- "Today We’ll Be Eaten" by Alan Barillaro
- "The Story Rug" by Sophie Blackall
- "Whale" by Casey Lyall
- "Princess in Black" series by Shannon and Dean Hale
- "The Shadow of the Wind" by Carlos Ruiz Zafon
Elaine Thatcher:
- "Lord Byron’s Novel: The Evening Land" by John Crowley
- "Ka: Dar Oakley in the Ruin of Ymr" by John Crowley
- "The Most Reluctant Convert: C.S. Lewis's Journey to Faith" by David Downing
- "Man’s Search for Meaning" by Victor Frankl
- "Stone Arabia" by Dana Spiotta
- "Weightless by Weightless: A Doctor’s Guide to GLP-1 Medications, Sustainable Weight Loss, and the Health You Deserve" by Rocio Salas-Whelan
Tom Williams:
- "Persuasion" by Jane Austen
- "The Impending Crisis: America Before the Civil War: 1848-1861" by David Potter