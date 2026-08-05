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Our summer 2026 community book list on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 5, 2026 at 12:39 PM MDT
A graphic with a blue background includes illustrated books surrounding its border. In the bottom left corner there is a cartoon goose reading a book. In the center of the graphic, green text reads "What Are You Reading?" and beneath it black text reads "UPR's community book list"
Spencer Wilkinson
/
Utah Public Radio

The Atlantic, in a recent article headlined The End of Reading, reported that “Americans, once members of a proudly literate society, read much less than they used to.” But I’m guessing that’s not you.

We're celebrating celebrate reading by compiling a UPR Community Booklist. You can help by letting us know what books you recommend. We're joined by avid reader and UPR friend Elaine Thatcher and we hear from booksellers about the latest books being published. You can email us your book list right now to upraccess@gmail.com.

__________________________

Dee Thimmes:

  • "Constellations" by Nick Payne

Spencer Wilkinson:

My favorites:

  • "East of Eden" by John Steinbeck 
  • "Parable of the Sower" by Octavia Butler
  • "Frankenstein" by Mary Shelley

Currently reading:

  • The "Twilight" series by Stephenie Meyer

Recommended to me

  • "The Unselected Journals" of Emma M Lion by Beth Brewer
  • "The Correspondent" by Virginia Evans

Anne Holman from The King’s English Bookshop:

  • "Whistler" by Anne Patchett
  • "Man Overboard" by Kathleen Rooney
  • "Miss Wolcott’s Ghost" by Louise Penny
  • "The Brothers McKay" by Craig Johnson
  • "The Girls Trip" by Ally Condie
  • "250 Great American Things" edited by County Highway
  • "Today We’ll Be Eaten" by Alan Barillaro
  • "The Story Rug" by Sophie Blackall
  • "Whale" by Casey Lyall
  • "Princess in Black" series by Shannon and Dean Hale
  • "The Shadow of the Wind" by Carlos Ruiz Zafon

Elaine Thatcher:

  • "Lord Byron’s Novel: The Evening Land" by John Crowley
  • "Ka: Dar Oakley in the Ruin of Ymr" by John Crowley
  • "The Most Reluctant Convert: C.S. Lewis's Journey to Faith" by David Downing
  • "Man’s Search for Meaning" by Victor Frankl
  • "Stone Arabia" by Dana Spiotta
  • "Weightless by Weightless: A Doctor’s Guide to GLP-1 Medications, Sustainable Weight Loss, and the Health You Deserve" by Rocio Salas-Whelan

Tom Williams:

  • "Persuasion" by Jane Austen
  • "The Impending Crisis: America Before the Civil War: 1848-1861" by David Potter
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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