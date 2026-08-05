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Access Utah

Doing good in our communities on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 5, 2026 at 1:17 PM MDT
A graphic includes illustrated people holding hands in a line at the bottom. White text reads "Doing Good in Our Communities, UPR's nonprofit spotlight."
Spencer Wilkinson
/
Utah Public Radio

On this episode, we do a nonprofit spotlight. There are many needs in our communities and many are stepping up to help. We want to shine a light on your favorite nonprofit or individual doing good in your community, wherever you are.

Amy Anderson, regional coordinator for A Bolder Way Forward joins us for the hour.

We also heard= from representatives from the Day of Service committee, Habitat for Humanity, American Indian Services, Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness, and the Utah Women and Leadership Project.

Episode and guest timeline:

  • David Zook, Day of Service — 0:32 - 11:00
  • JJ Alvarez, Habitat for Humanity — 11:05 - 15:25
  • Amy Anderson, Utah Women and Leadership Project shoutout — 15:25 - 17:05
  • Tom Williams, American Red Cross shoutout — 17:05 - 17:48
  • Kally Billings, American Indian Services — 18:33 - 23:41
  • Amy Anderson, Alzheimer's Association shoutout — 23:46 - 26:55
  • Mersades Morgan, Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness — 26:57 - 32:42
  • Amy Anderson, 100 Women Who Care shoutout — 32:45 - 35:28
  • Tom Williams, Bridgerland Audubon shoutout — 35:29 - 36:23
  • Anne Marie Wallace, Women In Business — 37:00 - 43:32
  • Amy Anderson, Generation All shoutout — 43:39 - 44:31
Tags
Access Utah UPRNon-profit OrganizationsUtah non-profitsA bolder way forwardCommunity Support
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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