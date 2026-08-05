Doing good in our communities on Access Utah

On this episode, we do a nonprofit spotlight. There are many needs in our communities and many are stepping up to help. We want to shine a light on your favorite nonprofit or individual doing good in your community, wherever you are.

Amy Anderson, regional coordinator for A Bolder Way Forward joins us for the hour.

We also heard= from representatives from the Day of Service committee, Habitat for Humanity, American Indian Services, Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness, and the Utah Women and Leadership Project.

Episode and guest timeline:

