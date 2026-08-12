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Proponents of the Little Logan River Watershed Project on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 12, 2026 at 8:21 AM MDT
A river pools at a dam, with a smaller amount being let through.
Frank Mueller
/
UPR
The Little Logan River splits from the Logan River at River Hollow Park.

A major canal project proposed in Logan would divert water from First Dam to flow to residents in Logan, North Logan, and Hyde Park.

Proponents of the project say that the current system isn’t efficient enough in getting water to those towns.

Critics are worried that diverting this water would diminish the Little Logan River, and that it would be better to let the water flow on to the Bear River and ultimately the Great Salt Lake.

Joining us today are project proponents: Gordon Colson, president of Crockett Avenue Irrigation Company, and Nathan Daugs, manager of the Cache Water District.

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Access Utah UPRLittle Logan RiverWater SupplyRiver
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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