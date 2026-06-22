Conserving the Little Logan River on Access Utah

A major canal project proposed in Logan would divert water from First Dam to flow to residents in Logan, North Logan, and Hyde Park.

Proponents of the project say that the current system isn’t efficient enough in getting water to those towns. Critics are worried that diverting this water would diminish the Little Logan River, and that it would be better to let the water flow on to the Bear River and ultimately the Great Salt Lake. Today we speak with critics of the project: Susanne Janecke, Andy Keller, Alana Nafziger, and Beth Booton.

