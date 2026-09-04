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The importance of women in higher education on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 4, 2026 at 3:53 PM MDT
A staggered line of women in graduation robes and hats, facing away from the camera.
Christian Lendl
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Today we’ll check in with Susan Madsen and Yvette Young, both with the Utah Women and Leadership Project. We’ll talk about the following reports: "Higher education strengthens individual, family and community well-being;" "The power of education;" and "How higher education shapes views of Utah workplaces." We’ll also discuss educational attainment for women.

Susan Madsen is the Extension professor of leadership at Utah State University and director of the Utah Women and Leadership Project. Yvette Young is research manager with the Utah Women and Leadership Project.

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Access Utah Utah Women and Leadership ProjectSusan MadsenHigher Education
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams