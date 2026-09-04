The importance of women in higher education on Access Utah

Today we’ll check in with Susan Madsen and Yvette Young, both with the Utah Women and Leadership Project. We’ll talk about the following reports: "Higher education strengthens individual, family and community well-being;" "The power of education;" and "How higher education shapes views of Utah workplaces." We’ll also discuss educational attainment for women.

Susan Madsen is the Extension professor of leadership at Utah State University and director of the Utah Women and Leadership Project. Yvette Young is research manager with the Utah Women and Leadership Project.