The Edge of Jazz - 8/30/26
A fresh and soulful jazz set blending blues, swing, and contemporary grooves—featuring Miki Yamanaka, Nicole Yvette with Kurt Elling, Skinny Hightower, and the Brothers Nevala Aucoin.
A fresh and soulful jazz set blending blues, swing, and contemporary grooves—featuring Miki Yamanaka, Nicole Yvette with Kurt Elling, Skinny Hightower, and the Brothers Nevala Aucoin.
- Miki Yamanaka - Indigo
- Justin Pierce - Meglio Stasera (ft. Ashley Pierce)
- Mike Jones - Kelly's Blues
- Nicole Yvette - Such Is the Love (ft. Kurt Elling)
- Brothers Nevala Aucoin - Remeniscence
- Christian Wiggs and His Orchestra - On a Clear Day
- Skinny Hightower - Strides
- Zaccai - Message