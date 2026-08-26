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Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 8/30/26

By John Northup
Published August 31, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A fresh and soulful jazz set blending blues, swing, and contemporary grooves—featuring Miki Yamanaka, Nicole Yvette with Kurt Elling, Skinny Hightower, and the Brothers Nevala Aucoin.

A fresh and soulful jazz set blending blues, swing, and contemporary grooves—featuring Miki Yamanaka, Nicole Yvette with Kurt Elling, Skinny Hightower, and the Brothers Nevala Aucoin.

  1. Miki Yamanaka - Indigo
  2. Justin Pierce - Meglio Stasera (ft. Ashley Pierce)
  3. Mike Jones - Kelly's Blues
  4. Nicole Yvette - Such Is the Love (ft. Kurt Elling)
  5. Brothers Nevala Aucoin - Remeniscence
  6. Christian Wiggs and His Orchestra - On a Clear Day
  7. Skinny Hightower - Strides
  8. Zaccai - Message
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The Edge of Jazz MusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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