The Utah Symphony and the state of performing arts on Access Utah

The Utah State University Caine School of the Arts is hosting the Utah Symphony featuring cellist Zlatomir Fung on Thursday in Logan. Today we’ll preview that concert and talk about USUO’s partnership with USU, including engagement with students and the community. We’ll also talk about the state of performing arts in the U.S., along with challenges, innovations, trends and some future plans for USUO and USU music programs.

Our guests include USUO President and CEO Steve Brosvik and Nick Morrison, director of the USU Caine School of the Arts in the USU College of Arts and Sciences.

