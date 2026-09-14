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Access Utah

The Utah Symphony and the state of performing arts on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 14, 2026 at 10:55 AM MDT
A man in a blue blazer conducts an orchestra
Utah Symphony

The Utah State University Caine School of the Arts is hosting the Utah Symphony featuring cellist Zlatomir Fung on Thursday in Logan. Today we’ll preview that concert and talk about USUO’s partnership with USU, including engagement with students and the community. We’ll also talk about the state of performing arts in the U.S., along with challenges, innovations, trends and some future plans for USUO and USU music programs.

Our guests include USUO President and CEO Steve Brosvik and Nick Morrison, director of the USU Caine School of the Arts in the USU College of Arts and Sciences.

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Access Utah Utah State UniversityCaine College of the Artslive musicclassical music
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams