The Edge of Jazz - 9/13/26

A bold and exploratory jazz set blending soulful vocals, modern grooves, and adventurous improvisation—featuring Cassandra Wilson, Terri Lyne Carrington, Pat Metheny, and Henry Threadgill.



Cassandra Wilson - Harvest Moon David Penn - Next Step Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science - Pet Song Las Vegas Boneheads - Morning/Pensativa Adam De Lucia - Will You Follow? Linda Sikhakhane - Ubizo Kelly Green - Eat Your Greens Pat Metheny Group - Daulton Lee Henry Threadgill, Vijay Iyer, Dafnis Prieto - Fire City