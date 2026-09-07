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Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 9/13/26

By John Northup
Published September 14, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A bold and exploratory jazz set blending soulful vocals, modern grooves, and adventurous improvisation—featuring Cassandra Wilson, Terri Lyne Carrington, Pat Metheny, and Henry Threadgill.

  1. Cassandra Wilson - Harvest Moon
  2. David Penn - Next Step
  3. Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science - Pet Song
  4. Las Vegas Boneheads - Morning/Pensativa
  5. Adam De Lucia - Will You Follow?
  6. Linda Sikhakhane - Ubizo
  7. Kelly Green - Eat Your Greens
  8. Pat Metheny Group - Daulton Lee
  9. Henry Threadgill, Vijay Iyer, Dafnis Prieto - Fire City
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The Edge of Jazz MusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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