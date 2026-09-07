The Edge of Jazz - 9/13/26
A bold and exploratory jazz set blending soulful vocals, modern grooves, and adventurous improvisation—featuring Cassandra Wilson, Terri Lyne Carrington, Pat Metheny, and Henry Threadgill.
- Cassandra Wilson - Harvest Moon
- David Penn - Next Step
- Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science - Pet Song
- Las Vegas Boneheads - Morning/Pensativa
- Adam De Lucia - Will You Follow?
- Linda Sikhakhane - Ubizo
- Kelly Green - Eat Your Greens
- Pat Metheny Group - Daulton Lee
- Henry Threadgill, Vijay Iyer, Dafnis Prieto - Fire City