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Access Utah

Social media's role in facilitating misinformation on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 30, 2026 at 2:49 PM MDT
Close-up of a black iPhone showing three social media apps on the home page: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
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Folklorist Andrew Peck will give the annual Derek Agard Lecture at Utah State University this week, titled "Beyond Belief: What Folklore Can Tell Us About Misinformation on Social Media." He joins us for the hour. We talk about NyQuil Chicken, one example of a larger, ongoing phenomenon raising questions about the role of social media in facilitating misinformation.

Andrew Peck is associate professor of strategic communication at Miami University, Ohio. He is a media scholar and ethnographer whose research focuses on how digital media offer new possibilities for persuasion and everyday communication. His current research examines how online communities circulate and contest knowledge using Internet memes and how hoaxes, rumors, and urban legends develop and circulate across networks.

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Access Utah FolkloreDigital FolkloreSocial Mediadigital media
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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