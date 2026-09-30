Social media's role in facilitating misinformation on Access Utah

Folklorist Andrew Peck will give the annual Derek Agard Lecture at Utah State University this week, titled "Beyond Belief: What Folklore Can Tell Us About Misinformation on Social Media." He joins us for the hour. We talk about NyQuil Chicken, one example of a larger, ongoing phenomenon raising questions about the role of social media in facilitating misinformation.

Andrew Peck is associate professor of strategic communication at Miami University, Ohio. He is a media scholar and ethnographer whose research focuses on how digital media offer new possibilities for persuasion and everyday communication. His current research examines how online communities circulate and contest knowledge using Internet memes and how hoaxes, rumors, and urban legends develop and circulate across networks.

