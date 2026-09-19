The Edge of Jazz - 9/27/26
A lively jazz set blending Monk-inspired playfulness, Latin grooves, big-band color, and timeless balladry—featuring Jon Batiste, Donald Vega, Bob McChesney, and Branford Marsalis with Dianne Reeves.
A lively jazz set blending Monk-inspired playfulness, Latin grooves, big-band color, and timeless balladry—featuring Jon Batiste, Donald Vega, Bob McChesney, and Branford Marsalis with Dianne Reeves.
- Jon Batiste - Monk Movement
- Todd DelGiudice - Falling Grace
- Donald Vega - McKibbon's Bugalu
- Ryan Barry - Hold Me Close
- Mike Dana Jazz Orchestra - It's Just a Phase
- Bob McChesney - How Deep is the Ocean?
- Branford Marsalis Quartet & Diane Reeves - They Say It's Wonderful