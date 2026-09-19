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The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 9/27/26

By John Northup
Published September 28, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A lively jazz set blending Monk-inspired playfulness, Latin grooves, big-band color, and timeless balladry—featuring Jon Batiste, Donald Vega, Bob McChesney, and Branford Marsalis with Dianne Reeves.

A lively jazz set blending Monk-inspired playfulness, Latin grooves, big-band color, and timeless balladry—featuring Jon Batiste, Donald Vega, Bob McChesney, and Branford Marsalis with Dianne Reeves.

  1. Jon Batiste - Monk Movement
  2. Todd DelGiudice - Falling Grace
  3. Donald Vega - McKibbon's Bugalu
  4. Ryan Barry - Hold Me Close
  5. Mike Dana Jazz Orchestra - It's Just a Phase
  6. Bob McChesney - How Deep is the Ocean?
  7. Branford Marsalis Quartet & Diane Reeves - They Say It's Wonderful
Tags
The Edge of Jazz MusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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