The Edge of Jazz - 9/27/26

A lively jazz set blending Monk-inspired playfulness, Latin grooves, big-band color, and timeless balladry—featuring Jon Batiste, Donald Vega, Bob McChesney, and Branford Marsalis with Dianne Reeves.



Jon Batiste - Monk Movement Todd DelGiudice - Falling Grace Donald Vega - McKibbon's Bugalu Ryan Barry - Hold Me Close Mike Dana Jazz Orchestra - It's Just a Phase Bob McChesney - How Deep is the Ocean? Branford Marsalis Quartet & Diane Reeves - They Say It's Wonderful