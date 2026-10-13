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How to downgrade your phone and upgrade your life on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 13, 2026 at 2:40 PM MDT
A woman with long brown hair holds a copy of the book "You Don't Need a Smartphone." Several copies of the book are splayed out on a table in front of her.
augustlamm.com

August Lamm wasted her youth on the internet. In her late twenties, burnt out as a social media influencer, she sold her smartphone and switched to a dumb phone. Immediately, her mental health improved, her attention span increased, and her curiosity returned.

Since then, she has made it her mission to help others do the same. On this episode, we talk with August Lamm about her new book, "You Don't Need a Smartphone: A Practical Guide to Downgrading Your Phone and Upgrading Your Life."

August Lamm is a writer and visual artist. She is the author of one art book, "Crosshatching in Pen & Ink," and a forthcoming novel.

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Access Utah TechnologySocial MediaMental HealthBooks on Access Utah
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams