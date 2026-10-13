How to downgrade your phone and upgrade your life on Access Utah

August Lamm wasted her youth on the internet. In her late twenties, burnt out as a social media influencer, she sold her smartphone and switched to a dumb phone. Immediately, her mental health improved, her attention span increased, and her curiosity returned.

Since then, she has made it her mission to help others do the same. On this episode, we talk with August Lamm about her new book, "You Don't Need a Smartphone: A Practical Guide to Downgrading Your Phone and Upgrading Your Life."

August Lamm is a writer and visual artist. She is the author of one art book, "Crosshatching in Pen & Ink," and a forthcoming novel.