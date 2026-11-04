'Considering Matthew Shepard' on Access Utah

On Nov. 8 the Cache Valley Interfaith Choir will perform Craig Hella Johnson’s oratorio "Considering Matthew Shepard," which reflects on the life, tragic death, and enduring legacy of Matthew Shepard, the University of Wyoming student who was beaten, tortured, and left to die near Laramie in October 1998.

We talk with Judy Shepard, board chair and president of the Matthew Shepard Foundation; Randy Wellbaum, artistic director, and Randy Jensen, managing director of the Cache Valley Interfaith Choir; and Ronda Browning, president of Logan Pride.