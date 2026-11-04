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Access Utah

Everyday moments in poetry and music on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:04 PM MST
Two men sit in front of microphones. One holds a small book that reads "Passing Tones"
Spencer Wilkinson
/
Utah Public Radio

On this episode, we talk with poet Ben Gunsberg and trumpet player Max Matzen.

Ben Gunsberg’s new book, "Passing Tones," orchestrates a collection of poems attuned to the music within — and across — everyday moments. A washed-up lead guitarist, a ragtag band of weekend musicians, and the voices of family and strangers populate a score that attends to the fragile signals that bind people across time.

Along with poems, QR codes link to music composed by trumpet player Max Matzen. The poems themselves are full of music — drums and flutes, crows and cat tails, hoof-drumming, outlaw ballads, fiddlers, and spoons.

Ben Gunsberg is associate professor of English and Max Matzen is professor of music at Utah State University.

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Access Utah PoetryMusicUtah State University
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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