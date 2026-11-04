Everyday moments in poetry and music on Access Utah

On this episode, we talk with poet Ben Gunsberg and trumpet player Max Matzen.

Ben Gunsberg’s new book, "Passing Tones," orchestrates a collection of poems attuned to the music within — and across — everyday moments. A washed-up lead guitarist, a ragtag band of weekend musicians, and the voices of family and strangers populate a score that attends to the fragile signals that bind people across time.

Along with poems, QR codes link to music composed by trumpet player Max Matzen. The poems themselves are full of music — drums and flutes, crows and cat tails, hoof-drumming, outlaw ballads, fiddlers, and spoons.

Ben Gunsberg is associate professor of English and Max Matzen is professor of music at Utah State University.