© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

'The Empty Chair Beside Me' with Izbel Oswald on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 9, 2026 at 2:30 PM MST

This program contains discussions of suicide, bullying and mental health issues. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or text HOME to 741741 to connect with the Crisis Text Line. These services are free, confidential, and available 24/7.

Earlier this year, at the age of 13, Cache Valley resident Izbel Grace Oswald lost her best friend, 14-year-old Madeline Nesson, to suicide. In the months that followed, Izbel wrote "The Empty Chair Beside Me," a deeply personal book about their friendship, the challenges young people face, and the importance of listening when someone is struggling.

On this episode, we talk with Izbel Oswald, her father Ryan Oswald, and her grandmother Lyn Fisher about Grace’s friend Maddy, youth mental health, bullying, friendship, and how parents, schools, and communities can better support young people.

Tags
Access Utah Access Utah Bookslocal authorMental HealthMental Health Awareness
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams