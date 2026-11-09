'The Empty Chair Beside Me' with Izbel Oswald on Access Utah

This program contains discussions of suicide, bullying and mental health issues. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or text HOME to 741741 to connect with the Crisis Text Line. These services are free, confidential, and available 24/7.

Earlier this year, at the age of 13, Cache Valley resident Izbel Grace Oswald lost her best friend, 14-year-old Madeline Nesson, to suicide. In the months that followed, Izbel wrote "The Empty Chair Beside Me," a deeply personal book about their friendship, the challenges young people face, and the importance of listening when someone is struggling.

On this episode, we talk with Izbel Oswald, her father Ryan Oswald, and her grandmother Lyn Fisher about Grace’s friend Maddy, youth mental health, bullying, friendship, and how parents, schools, and communities can better support young people.

