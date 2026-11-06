The projected effects of the midterms on Behind the Headlines

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Emily R. Anderson, and Addy Baird join host Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including the possibility that Republicans could lose their supermajority in the Utah legislature, voters seeking greater government accountability this election, and Republican U.S. Sen. John Curtis's critical Substack newsletter.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org . Join the live conversation by email to accessutahupr@gmail.com

