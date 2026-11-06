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Behind the Headlines

The projected effects of the midterms on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published November 6, 2026 at 2:08 PM MST
A woman in a black blouse cheers and claps her hands in a room full of people
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Rep. Sahara Hayes celebrates with fellow Democrats during the Democratic Party general election night watch party in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Emily R. Anderson, and Addy Baird join host Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including the possibility that Republicans could lose their supermajority in the Utah legislature, voters seeking greater government accountability this election, and Republican U.S. Sen. John Curtis's critical Substack newsletter.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to accessutahupr@gmail.com

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Behind the Headlines The Salt Lake Tribunemidterms2026 ElectionsJohn Curtis
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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