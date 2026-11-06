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Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 11/8/26

By John Northup
Published November 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
The Edge of Jazz

A colorful jazz set blending playful classics, lyrical reflection, and spirited improvisation—featuring Vince Guaraldi, Daggerboard, Bobby Watson, Ruben Caban, and Jon De Lucia.

A colorful jazz set blending playful classics, lyrical reflection, and spirited improvisation—featuring Vince Guaraldi, Daggerboard, Bobby Watson, Ruben Caban, and Jon De Lucia.

  1. Vince Guaraldi Trio - Graveyard Theme
  2. Daggerboard - Tranquil Blue
  3. Willie Morris - It's for Free
  4. Steve Johns - Hope
  5. John Sneider - Must Be Nice
  6. Bobby Watson - Pappy's Prophecy
  7. Ruben Caban - Time After Time
  8. Jon de Lucia - Perdido
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The Edge of Jazz MusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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