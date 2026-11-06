The Edge of Jazz - 11/8/26
A colorful jazz set blending playful classics, lyrical reflection, and spirited improvisation—featuring Vince Guaraldi, Daggerboard, Bobby Watson, Ruben Caban, and Jon De Lucia.
A colorful jazz set blending playful classics, lyrical reflection, and spirited improvisation—featuring Vince Guaraldi, Daggerboard, Bobby Watson, Ruben Caban, and Jon De Lucia.
- Vince Guaraldi Trio - Graveyard Theme
- Daggerboard - Tranquil Blue
- Willie Morris - It's for Free
- Steve Johns - Hope
- John Sneider - Must Be Nice
- Bobby Watson - Pappy's Prophecy
- Ruben Caban - Time After Time
- Jon de Lucia - Perdido