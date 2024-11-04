© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Ag Matters: Carbon farming research

By Lynnette Harris
Published November 4, 2024 at 12:10 PM MST
Planting seeds in soil
StockSnap, Photographer
/
Pixabay

Carbon farming is a way to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by locking carbon into the soil. But data on how different farming techniques remove carbon from the atmosphere have been limited, making it difficult to develop markets for landowners who work to hold carbon in their soil. USU researchers are part of an international team gathering data across the Americas to identify soils, plants, and management practices and develop an inventory of potential carbon storage in different systems. The goal is to enable farmers to submit a soil test and site history to estimate their land’s carbon storage potential.

Tags
Ag Matters Farming IndustrycarbonCarbon Dioxide Emissionsatmospheric scienceSoilFarmingUPRUtah State University
Lynnette Harris
