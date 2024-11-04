Ag Matters: Carbon farming research

Carbon farming is a way to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by locking carbon into the soil. But data on how different farming techniques remove carbon from the atmosphere have been limited, making it difficult to develop markets for landowners who work to hold carbon in their soil. USU researchers are part of an international team gathering data across the Americas to identify soils, plants, and management practices and develop an inventory of potential carbon storage in different systems. The goal is to enable farmers to submit a soil test and site history to estimate their land’s carbon storage potential.