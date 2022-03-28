© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Ask An Expert

Pledge Drive Special with Ken Sanders on Monday's Access Utah

Published March 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM MDT
https://www.kensandersbooks.com/

It’s a member drive special edition of the program today. My special guest for the hour is Ken Sanders from Ken Sanders Rare Books in Salt Lake City. We’ll also hear from Doug Peacock from a past program. We’ll invite you to pledge your support to UPR to ensure that Access Utah continues strong.

Writer Craig Childs and singer-songwriter Kate MacLeod will present an evening of storytelling, music and conversation on Saturday, April 16 at 7:00 PM at Ken Sanders Rare Books at the Leonardo in Salt Lake City.

Ask An Expert Member DriveAccess UtahKen SandersKen Sanders Rare BooksFundraiser
