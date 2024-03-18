Folklore member drive special with Lynne McNeill on Monday's Access Utah

It’s another special Member Drive edition of the program and our guest is folklorist Lynne McNeill. Lynne McNeill is an Associate Professor at Utah State University and as well as co-founder of and faculty advisor for the USU Folklore Club. Her books include Folklore Rules: A Fun, Quick, and Useful Introduction to the Field of Academic Folklore Studies. She is co-editor of Slender Man is Coming: Creepypasta and Contemporary Legends on the Internet and Legend Tripping: A Contemporary Legend Casebook. Her areas of research include legend and belief, folk and fairy tales, the supernatural, and digital culture.

