Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

Behind the Headlines: schools must now get approval from state leaders to go online

Published January 31, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST
A child with brown hair faces a black laptop with a blurred screen.
Thomas Park
/
Unsplash

A Utah Congressman snubs Democrats during a visit to the state capitol. Taxpayers foot the bill for a secret construction project at the private home of Gov. Spencer Cox. After final approval of a bill at the legislature, schools will have to seek the governor's OK to shift to online learning because of COVID-19. And a Park City school teacher says she was forced out of her job after she reported a student had inappropriately touched girls. 

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune political correspondent Bryan Schott, reporter Courtney Tanner and news columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m., tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by calling (801) 355-TALK.

